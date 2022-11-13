Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 35.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023470 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

