Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

