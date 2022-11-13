FidoMeta 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,552.55 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $180.52 million and $9,552.55 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00584058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,055.00 or 0.30427794 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,854,226,728.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01313149 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,245.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars.

