FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE FIGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FIGS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 20.4% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

