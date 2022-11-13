Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.02 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.03 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 119,229 shares.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company has a market cap of £23.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.03.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

