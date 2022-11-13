Financial Contrast: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) versus Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.92 $56.71 million $0.87 11.41 BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 5.21 $334.13 million $3.48 18.29

Analyst Recommendations

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.28% 5.68% BE Semiconductor Industries 35.41% 41.35% 22.42%

Volatility and Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

