Financial Survey: PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) versus Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -10.62 Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.28 $21.09 billion N/A N/A

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -7.09% -5.31% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyMet Mining and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto Group 3 5 5 0 2.15

Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats PolyMet Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

