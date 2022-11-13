Finer Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,688,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,041,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

