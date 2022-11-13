Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,913. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

