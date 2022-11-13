Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $943,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

