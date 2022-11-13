Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,933 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 328,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,100. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

