Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,862. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

