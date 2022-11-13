First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Cut by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.89. 41,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,496. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

