Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

FISV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,098. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

