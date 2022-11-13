FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $248.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.08.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

FLT stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average is $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.