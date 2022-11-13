Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.46 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Flow has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $41.46 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

