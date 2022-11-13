Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Forian Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $3.45 on Friday. Forian has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000.

Forian Company Profile



Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

