Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $67.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.65.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

