Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the October 15th total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of FVT opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 195.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 753.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 118.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

