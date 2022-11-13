Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF remained flat at 0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.28. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.92.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

