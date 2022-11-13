Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSXLF remained flat at 0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.28. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.92.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.