Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Raised to €47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

FPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fraport from €55.00 ($55.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

