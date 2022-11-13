Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $0.98

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005990 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $1.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,191,274,421 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

