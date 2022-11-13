Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

