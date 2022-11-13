Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €32.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

