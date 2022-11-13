FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

