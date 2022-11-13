FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The firm had revenue of C$198.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.91 million.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.22.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.11. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

