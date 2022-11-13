FY2022 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

