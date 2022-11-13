G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,955.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023977 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000263 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

