G999 Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,237.30 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00079278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

