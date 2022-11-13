Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
GANX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,331. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.