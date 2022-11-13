Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

GANX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,331. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

