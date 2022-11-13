Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

