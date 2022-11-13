GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GME stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.