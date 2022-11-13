GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in GameStop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.