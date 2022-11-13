Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.87 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Gas has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $6.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00012516 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
