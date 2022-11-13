Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $2.70 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.00 million and $1.77 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00016574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.71282405 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,796,031.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

