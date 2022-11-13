Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.85.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.