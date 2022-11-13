Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -29.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.