GensoKishi Metaverse Hits Market Capitalization of $298.94 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $298.94 million and approximately $235,735.40 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

