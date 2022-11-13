George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.35

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$151.35 and traded as high as C$155.60. George Weston shares last traded at C$151.92, with a volume of 137,596 shares trading hands.

WN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.31.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total value of C$200,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,270,242. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total transaction of C$200,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,270,242. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total value of C$3,175,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,477,078.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $3,400,013.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

