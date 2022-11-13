German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. German American Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of German American Bancorp worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 203.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.19 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

