German American Bancorp Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after purchasing an additional 495,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

