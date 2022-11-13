German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 15,107 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

