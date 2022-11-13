German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 16,971 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,110,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,356 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 38.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NKE stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

