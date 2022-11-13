German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

