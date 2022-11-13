Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,066 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.