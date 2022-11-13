Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.