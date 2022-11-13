Glenview Trust Co Has $423,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

