Glenview Trust Co Has $630,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

