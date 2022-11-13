Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

