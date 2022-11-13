Glenview Trust Co Purchases 123 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $354,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $867,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,954,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

