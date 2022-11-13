Glenview Trust Co Purchases 9,833 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

