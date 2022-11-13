Glenview Trust Co Sells 286 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 621,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

